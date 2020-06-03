All apartments in Trenton
19 Furman St

19 Furman Street · (717) 220-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ 08611
South Trenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Furman St · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

The paragraph describing the unit:

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, heat, water, sewer, and trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1.5x Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Para programar una visita, por favor:
programar en lnea copiando / pegando este enlace en su navegador http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 en cualquier momento 24/7.

Para completar una solicitud, visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y haga clic en la pestaa "casas en alquiler".

El prrafo que describe la unidad:

Se admiten mascotas caso por caso. Tarifa de $ 300 por mascota y $ 30 por mes por mascota.
Servicios pblicos incluidos en el contrato de arrendamiento: ninguno
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: electricidad, calefaccin, agua, alcantarillado y basura
Electrodomsticos incluidos: estufa / refrigerador
La remocin de nieve es responsabilidad del inquilino
El cuidado del csped es responsabilidad del inquilino

Pagos de alquiler en lnea gratis.
El alquiler del primer mes se debe al momento de la firma.
Depsito de seguridad de 1.5 meses en la fecha de mudanza.

No es el alquiler para ti? Echa un vistazo a todos nuestros otros alquileres en www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5661932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

