Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1405 Hudson St 705

1405 Hudson Street · (201) 580-0724
Location

1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ 08611
Chambersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 705 · Avail. now

$2,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260

No Broker Fee !

1 Month Free (On Select Units)

The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the Manhattan skyline. Residents have access to an impressive array of amenities at The Shipyard, including a fabulous waterfront park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two rooftop pools, sundecks, children's play areas and much more. As the newest addition to The Shipyard community, The Berkshire is truly "GREEN", receiving a LEED Gold certification.

Residents are have the advantage of staying extremely connected to NYC transportation as the 14 street ferry is just a few minute walk away as well as the bus.

Restaurants, shops, entertainment and groceries as well as having the luxury of being able to walk on some of the most scenic waterfront setting on the planet are all at your fingtertips.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298260
Property Id 298260

(RLNE5848298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Hudson St 705 have any available units?
1405 Hudson St 705 has a unit available for $2,798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 Hudson St 705 have?
Some of 1405 Hudson St 705's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Hudson St 705 currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Hudson St 705 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Hudson St 705 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Hudson St 705 is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Hudson St 705 offer parking?
No, 1405 Hudson St 705 does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Hudson St 705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Hudson St 705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Hudson St 705 have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Hudson St 705 has a pool.
Does 1405 Hudson St 705 have accessible units?
No, 1405 Hudson St 705 does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Hudson St 705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Hudson St 705 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Hudson St 705 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Hudson St 705 does not have units with air conditioning.
