1405 Hudson St 705

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub

The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the Manhattan skyline. Residents have access to an impressive array of amenities at The Shipyard, including a fabulous waterfront park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two rooftop pools, sundecks, children's play areas and much more. As the newest addition to The Shipyard community, The Berkshire is truly "GREEN", receiving a LEED Gold certification.



Residents are have the advantage of staying extremely connected to NYC transportation as the 14 street ferry is just a few minute walk away as well as the bus.



Restaurants, shops, entertainment and groceries as well as having the luxury of being able to walk on some of the most scenic waterfront setting on the planet are all at your fingtertips.

