Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

Situated midway between the Towns of Newton and Sparta, Ascot Park Apartments sets the standard for apartment living in a rural setting. Our community has large, modern one and two bedroom apartments featuring separate eating areas, wall to wall carpeting, plenty of parking and a live-in superintendent.



Close to great dining and an assortment of quality shops, the surrounding area has charming and scenic places to walk or bike or perhaps spend the day at nearby Lake Mohawk. If you are seeking a great community to live in, give us a look. Ascot Park Apartments is conveniently located between Routes 15 and 206.



Come see our property for yourself and you will understand why so many people love to call Ascot Park Apartments their home.