Ascot Park Apartments

75 Mulford Road · (833) 273-6488
Location

75 Mulford Road, Sussex County, NJ 07848

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascot Park Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated midway between the Towns of Newton and Sparta, Ascot Park Apartments sets the standard for apartment living in a rural setting. Our community has large, modern one and two bedroom apartments featuring separate eating areas, wall to wall carpeting, plenty of parking and a live-in superintendent.

Close to great dining and an assortment of quality shops, the surrounding area has charming and scenic places to walk or bike or perhaps spend the day at nearby Lake Mohawk. If you are seeking a great community to live in, give us a look. Ascot Park Apartments is conveniently located between Routes 15 and 206.

Come see our property for yourself and you will understand why so many people love to call Ascot Park Apartments their home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascot Park Apartments have any available units?
Ascot Park Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sussex County, NJ.
What amenities does Ascot Park Apartments have?
Some of Ascot Park Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascot Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ascot Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascot Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ascot Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ascot Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Ascot Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ascot Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ascot Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ascot Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
