/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM
97 Apartments for rent in South River, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of South River
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
64 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
77 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5 Apple St
5 Apple Street, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Available 08/15/20 PRIVATE HOME GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 312953 great condition will have photos soon... renting 2nd floor of 2 family home located in south Edison .. PRIVATE ENTRANCE ...GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. close to route US 1 ..
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
219 North Main St
219 North Main Street, Milltown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
219 North Main LLC. - Property Id: 186249 Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment. Large living room, eat-in-kitchen, washer/dryer. Water included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Tanglewood Place
13 Tanglewood Place, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3154 sqft
Gorgeous home with a gourmet eat-in kitchen, salt-water filter & heated gunite pool with spa, paver patio, raw-iron railing overlooking family room from 2nd floor. 2-zone heating and C/AC for energy efficicency.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
5203 HANA ROAD
5203 Hana Road, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
**Available Mid August**. Featuring beautiful townhouse in desirable Victoria Park community with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Hardwood through-out the bedrooms. Community amenities include park and pool access.
Results within 10 miles of South River
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31am
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
17 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Similar Pages
South River 1 BedroomsSouth River 2 BedroomsSouth River 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth River 3 BedroomsSouth River Apartments with Balcony
South River Apartments with GarageSouth River Apartments with GymSouth River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth River Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJHamilton Square, NJ