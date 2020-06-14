26 Apartments for rent in South River, NJ with gym
You know you've become a Jersey native when mention of 'The Oranges' doesn't make you think of fruit. Instead, you know people are talking about the four Orange cities.
Making a move can be challenging, but South River, NJ has some very encouraging stats. Not only does New Jersey have the second highest per capita income in the U.S., but it also has an incredible number of places to rent. Home of the Giants, next door to the fashion capital of New York and full of top vacation spots, New Jersey is an incredible place to live. South River has a multitude of three-bedroom houses for rent and plenty of larger or smaller sizes to accommodate different space needs. The nearby Raritan Center hosts a never-ending stream of events, while plentiful shopping keeps locals busy all year long. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.