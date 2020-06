59 CHERRYWOOD DR

Amenities

GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE EN~SUITE BATHS~MAIN MASTER HAS 3 CLOSETS~IMPRESSIVE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, CATHEDRAL CEILING, BAY WINDOW & SKYLIGHT~BAMBOO FLOORING~OPEN LOFT AREA OVERLOOKS THE 1ST FLOOR~FURNACE & A/C 5 YEARS OLD~OPEN FLOOR PLAN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING~LARGE WINDOWS BRING IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING~RECESSED LIGHTING~SECLUDED PATIO~ATTACHED GARAGE WITH STORAGE SHELVING & PLENTY OF ON STREET PARKING RIGHT OUTSIDE~BEAUTIFUL NEUTRAL COLORS ABOUND~SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME & WILL NOT LAST~CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING, PARK, POOL, PLAYGROUND, Avail July 15 or later