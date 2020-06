Amenities

dishwasher garage some paid utils internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352



- Brand New Apartment Building

- On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset

- Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.



$1450 (Studio)

$1850 (2br 2ba)*

*Promotion period. $2100 is the regular price



- Free Laundry

- Free garage parking

- Water included

- Basic wifi included



The available units are going fast! Serious inquiries only, please!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271352

Property Id 271352



(RLNE5745752)