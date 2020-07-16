17 ROLLING HILLS DR

Amenities

The perfect home is now available for rent. This beautiful single family 4 bed 2.5 bath colonial in desirable Countryside at Somerset is available starting August 1st, 2020 for a 1 year PLUS lease. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen, basement and many other upgraded features. Ample amount of space. Tenant pays utilities and maintains lawn/snow removal. Landlord pays sewer and trash in tax. Close proximity to Route 27, Route 1, Route 130, Route 287, NJ Turnpike and Parkway and St. Peters and RWJ hospitals, shopping centers and near Jersey Ave and New Brunswick Train Stations.