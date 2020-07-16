All apartments in Six Mile Run
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

17 ROLLING HILLS DR

17 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17 Rolling Hills Drive, Six Mile Run, NJ 08873

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The perfect home is now available for rent. This beautiful single family 4 bed 2.5 bath colonial in desirable Countryside at Somerset is available starting August 1st, 2020 for a 1 year PLUS lease. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen, basement and many other upgraded features. Ample amount of space. Tenant pays utilities and maintains lawn/snow removal. Landlord pays sewer and trash in tax. Close proximity to Route 27, Route 1, Route 130, Route 287, NJ Turnpike and Parkway and St. Peters and RWJ hospitals, shopping centers and near Jersey Ave and New Brunswick Train Stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

