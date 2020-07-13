Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Silver Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 LEWIS ST
11 Lewis Street, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Your opportunity to live on a quiet residential street just blocks from shopping, restaurants, supermarkets and NYC transportation practically at your doorstep.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
258 MONTGOMERY ST, Apt 1
258 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LOCATION! Less than 1.3 miles to NYC transportation!This fully renovated apartment sits just steps from major highways, parks and the beautiful downtown Montclair.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally renovated two bedroom; two full bath apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Oakwood stained doors. Step inside and feel glad to be home. Plenty of parking. All appliances and utilities are energy efficient. Available now. Look no more.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Presidential Estates
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
148-150 MANCHESTER PL
148-150 Manchester Place, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st floor 2 BR 2 Full Bath apartment for rent. LR/DR combo, kitchen, Master BR has its own Full Bath. All tiled floor. Apt has dishwasher +Central AC. Washer and Dryer hook up available in apartment.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ampere
11 Floyd Ave 2
11 Floyd Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 11 Floyd Ave - Property Id: 316444 4 Blocks to NJ Transit light rail, NJ Transit / Decamp bus -- (30 min into NYC) 5 minute drive to the stop and shop grocery store Minutes to major highways -- (GSP / Rout 280 / Rout 3 /
Results within 5 miles of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Silver Lake, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Silver Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

