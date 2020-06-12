/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
119 6th Avenue
119 6th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
FEATURED LISTING...Be the first to enjoy this beautiful renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath ground floor unit in the heart of Seaside Park, brand new kitchen with new stainless steal appliances, brand new bathroom, and new washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
703 SW Central Avenue
703 Southwest Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $1,350 a week. 1 block to Seaside Beach. 2 bedroom condo with washer, dryer, sleeps 5-6, 3 beach badges included with rental. No pets allowed per association rules.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
311 Hiering Avenue
311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
520 sqft
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
201 Sheridan Avenue
201 Sheridan Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
SUMMER Rental ONLY - Enjoy the Jersey Shore in this gorgeous 2 bedroom condo 2 Blocks to the beach, 1 Block to the water park and restaurants. Stroll up to the boardwalk and enjoy all the activities. Weekly rental $1,100. Month rent $4,000.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1 24th Avenue
1 24th Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL IN SO. SEASIDE PARK!! Oceanfront condo with a built in pool located in a peaceful area of the Jersey Shore.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Park
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
102 Ocean Gate Avenue
102 Ocean Gate Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
2 bedroom Ocean Gate Cottage for annual rental. This charming and well kept property catches river and boardwalk views and is set back on a peaceful property for added privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2033 Route 35
2033 Route 35 N, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
*FEATURED LISTING* Beautiful & Spacious 2br/1 ba Condo. Summer Weekly Rental! Centrally located in the heart of Ortley Beach. One block to the beach & access to Lavallette Boardwalk, walking distance to Barnacle Bills & the Music Man.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
FEATURED LISTING ** TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR 2020 SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6. JUST STEPS TO THE QUIET BAY BEACH TO ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY AND TWO BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN.
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
Results within 10 miles of Seaside Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two-family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.
Similar Pages
Seaside Park 2 BedroomsSeaside Park 3 BedroomsSeaside Park Apartments with BalconySeaside Park Apartments with Garage
Seaside Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeaside Park Apartments with ParkingSeaside Park Apartments with PoolSeaside Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ