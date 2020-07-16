215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming bungalow! This home in Runnemede Garden is bright and spacious, features 4 Bedrooms and has so much character! Laminate floors, ceramic tile and replacement windows are just a few updates that freshen up this home throughout . Granite counter tops are the highlights of the Kitchen. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing with plenty of space for the kids to play. The long driveway offers plenty of parking. Conveniently located to schools, shops, restaurants and major highways, this home is a must see!