Runnemede, NJ
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD

215 East Clements Bridge Road · (856) 577-3033
Location

215 East Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this charming bungalow! This home in Runnemede Garden is bright and spacious, features 4 Bedrooms and has so much character! Laminate floors, ceramic tile and replacement windows are just a few updates that freshen up this home throughout . Granite counter tops are the highlights of the Kitchen. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing with plenty of space for the kids to play. The long driveway offers plenty of parking. Conveniently located to schools, shops, restaurants and major highways, this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Runnemede.
Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
