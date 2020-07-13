Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Roebling, NJ with parking

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
24643 E MAIN STREET
24643 East Main Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
This recently renovated historic home is located close to the center of the quiet town of Columbus.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7 SAGAMORE LANE
7 Sagemore Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2244 sqft
Lovely home in Crystal Lake. Home features several upgrades such as bay window, recessed lights, gas fireplace, ceiling fan. Kitchen has granite counters, center Island, stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Historic Yorkshire
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1380 BRISTOL PIKE
1380 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1519 sqft
Rental Applications will be accepted on Sunday 2/23 at the Open House. Welcome to 1380 Old Bristol Pike in awarding winning Pennsbury Schools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
38 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
13 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
932 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roebling, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roebling apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

