Last updated June 14 2020

35 Apartments for rent in Roebling, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roebling renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.
Results within 5 miles of Roebling
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
79 HORSESHOE LN S
79 Horseshoe Lane South, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Experience living in an all inclusive Adult community before committing to buying. Take the time to preview this newly listed RENTAL in the popular Homestead community located in Columbus, NJ.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9202 WHEATSHEAF RD
9202 Wheatsheaf Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Falls Township Park is Your Back Yard. This Charming 2 Bedroom Single Home in Falls is located right at the Entrance to Park and is convient for all recreational activities including a nearby lake.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6 W CHURCH STREET
6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.

Last updated October 16
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Results within 10 miles of Roebling
Last updated June 14
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Last updated June 14
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,160
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 14
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Last updated June 11
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated June 14
4 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
960 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.

Last updated June 14
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

Last updated June 14
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.

Last updated June 14
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!

Last updated June 14
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Roebling, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roebling renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

