19 Apartments for rent in Roebling, NJ with garage

Roebling apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Roebling

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 TATTERSALL DRIVE
65 Tattersall Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
Spacious Hancock Hollow Townhouse, well located off 295, NJ Turnpike and 541. Two bedrooms, two full baths, one car garage, ceramic tile foyer and powder rooms, separate laundry room, Burlington Twp schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9202 WHEATSHEAF RD
9202 Wheatsheaf Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Falls Township Park is Your Back Yard. This Charming 2 Bedroom Single Home in Falls is located right at the Entrance to Park and is convient for all recreational activities including a nearby lake.
Results within 10 miles of Roebling
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
17 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
20 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
261 STARBOARD WAY
261 Starboard Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 261 STARBOARD WAY in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
35 CYPRESS POINT ROAD
35 Cypress Point Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2326 sqft
Beautiful & well maintained townhouse in Deerwood Country Club! As you enter you'll be greeted with large amounts of light and open concept feel with a touch of traditional.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
18 Chester Avenue
18 Chester Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Beginnings!!!Pristine colonial on large corner lot in quiet friendly neighborhood. Spotless Colonial in quiet neighborhood. All on beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors. Close to train stations, I295, I195, Rt 1, and the Turnpike.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15 HARPER LANE
15 Harper Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2072 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne Park Section of Willingboro. Come settle down in this spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom colonial. The garage has been converted into a family room or bonus room.

1 of 9

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Roebling, NJ

Roebling apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

