Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ with garage

Cherry Hill Mall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill Mall
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill Mall
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
2997 Livingston Street
2997 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you will walk into a huge living room with space for an optional dining area. The main floor also has a half bathroom and large kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
2989 Livingston Street
2989 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you enter your main living area which features beautiful wood floors throughout. The main floor also has a half bathroom and a large kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2404 sqft
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11 E AZALEA LANE
11 East Azalea Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
940 sqft
Available and ready for quick occupancy with very rarely available waterfront unit in Birchfield. The unit has water views from every room in the home including deck.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
312 CRANFORD ROAD
312 Cranford Road, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1808 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1,808 sq.ft, one -car garage home For Rent in the Woodcrest Development of Cherry Hill East! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and inside the bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
80 BIDDLE WAY
80 Biddle Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome available for rent! This home has been freshly painted, newer appliances, and updated flooring thorough out.
City Guide for Cherry Hill Mall, NJ

Do you live in a mall? Cherry Hill Mall is actually a census-designated place (CDP), not an actual city.

Cherry Hill Mall, NJ boasted a population of 14,171 residents in the 2010 US Census Bureau. Located in populous Camden County -- a well-established member of the huge Philadelphia, PA/Camden, NJ/ Wilmington, DE tri-city megalopolis -- the Cherry Hill Mall district is blessed with a high concentration of retail shopping and dining amenities (who'd have thought?). Besides the landmark mall itself, standalone shopping plazas, typical big-box brand stores and hotel lodging can be found at the major road artery confluence of Route 70, Haddonfield Road and Route 38. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ

Cherry Hill Mall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

