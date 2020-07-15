55 Apartments for rent in Rockaway, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockaway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 ACADEMY ST
19 Academy Street, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
NICE 2 BEDROOM 1ST FLOOR UNIT. HARDWOOD FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN AND SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. ALL TENANTS SUBJECT TO NTN CREDIT SCREENING, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION. SORRY NO PETS
1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
81 W SHORE RD
81 West Shore Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
920 sqft
Wonderfull location across the street from Indian Lake this 2 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style duplex has been completely renovated. Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, new bathroom and new kitchen. Lake access just a few doors down.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD U 4 A 4
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1683 sqft
No need to compromise with this one! Lots of big windows, Huge closets, Wood Floors, Easy living in the coveted Valley Stream Community in the great town of Denville.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Manor Arms
281 West Clinton Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clinton Manor Arms offers beautiful one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhouse apartments.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
22 COURT RD
22 Court Road, Morris Plains, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
Literally steps from the NJ Transit train station and all Morris Plains downtown has to offer. Spacious, renovated, home on quiet, tree-lined street in quiet residential area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 BALD NOB RD
3 Bald Nob Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2138 sqft
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
72 F HUSTON TAYLOR CT
72 F. Huston Taylor Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Double story foyer, upgraded kitchen hot water baseboard heat! Hardwood floors, backed by woods, dead end street, extra parking, wood burning fireplace, full basement and first floor family room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,021
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
15 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,281
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rockaway, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockaway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

