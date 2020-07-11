/
apartments with washer dryer
60 Apartments for rent in Robbinsville, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
54 UNION STREET
54 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Robbinsville for rent. It features spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Gathering Room, 3 bedrooms, Full Walkout basement, 1 car garage and a nice backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Robbinsville
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
114 WALDEN CIRCLE
114 Walden Cir, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
888 sqft
Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
53 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
37 JOYNER COURT
37 Joyner Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1203 sqft
Available Immediately! Bright , Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with view backing to wooded area, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in unit.Close to major highways, shopping and transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 WOSNIAK COURT
14 Wosniak Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 WOSNIAK COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
208 ROUTE 156
208 Bordentown Road, Yardville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Colonial Home in Yardville, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Dining room, Living room with gas fireplace, Enclosed Sun Porch, Washer and Dryer in Mud Room with Side Back Door to Beautiful extra large side back yard with Small Shed.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
47 LEHAVRE COURT
47 Lehavre Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5~ Bath Townhome in a quiet park like setting in Society Hill. Like new with hardwood floors, new carpeting, newer appliances and freshly painted.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
34 FEILER COURT
34 Feiler Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Nicely renovated 2bed condo in desirable Lawrence SQ Village. Move right in condition. Crown moldings decorate the ceiling and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Robbinsville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
45 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,686
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,368
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
945 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
81 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,478
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,220
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
115 MARY STREET
115 Mary Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Truly adorable single family home on the end of Mary Street. You will not believe you are in town as you sit overlooking the privacy of the wooded rear lot.
