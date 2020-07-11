/
apartments with washer dryer
35 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,826
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3111 Ramapo Ct
3111 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful 1 bedrm 1 bath unit. Kitchen w/ granite counters breakfast bar,Refrig, Gas stove Microwave and DW. Walk in closet in bedrm washer dryer in unit plus a terrace. Clubhouse / Gym, Pool, basketball & tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1051 sqft
Luxury New Construction Apartments **No Fees** - Property Id: 299476 Lakeside Residence is a newly constructed building located one block away from downtown Pompton Lakes.
1 of 17
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5512 TUDOR DR
5512 Tudor Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fabulous 2nd floor Darian Model fully renovated and gorgeous! Cathedral ceilings, private deck. Walk-in closet in Master BR w/closet organizer. New W/W carpet. Pictures are from 2018. HW covered. All appliances, water & sewer included.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5 VIRGINIA AVE
5 Virginia Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOMS 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
404 CHATFIELD DR
404 Chatfield Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate rental in the Glens. Newer refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & range. 2 private patios. Great community pool. Located in the smaller, more peaceful section of the Glens. Tenant responsible for first $100 of repairs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just Reduced! Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25 POST LN
25 Post Ln, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in residential area. Hardwood floors, Laundry room, dishwasher included. Large backyard - long driveway for parking. NO FLOOD! Landlord will pay first $200 a month of gas/electric/heating bill.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
1 of 16
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
13 W LAKE DR
13 Lake Dr W, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to Packanack Lake! Property is in most desirable lake community (lake priveleges not included, tenant can pay direct to Association). Opportunity not to be missed. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
34 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,625
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
79-93 Montgomery St 4F
79 Montgomery St, Paterson, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1136 sqft
79-93 Montgomery Street Unit 4F - Property Id: 245319 Located 30 minutes away from NYC driving. This condo is a large open space with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
4 CENTRAL AVE
4 Central Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Newly constructed 2-3 br condo at The Brownstones of Caldwell. Open floorplan with breakfast bar in kitchen, living/dining combo, powder room and electric, heatolator fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
312 HOLMES ST
312 Holmes Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 bed, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Recently completely renovated. Laundry in unit, 1 car parking. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. One level living with 3 beds, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open feel with 9 foot ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
36 WHITFIELD ST
36 Whitfield Street, Caldwell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Singac
37 VERANDA AVE
37 Veranda Avenue, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Immaculate private home with fenced yard, large screened in porch in back of house, 2 car garage, 2 bdr , full basement with washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord will maintain the landscaping.
