Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM

87 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

Finding an apartment in Rahway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Rahway
1751 Oliver St
1751 Oliver St, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1751 Oliver - Property Id: 308848 Come check out this newly renovated apartment in a beautiful area in Rahway. Call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
Verified

4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

7 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Verified

5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Avenel
Kings Gardens Apartments
24 Walter Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Kings Gardens is conveniently situated near Routes 1-9, The Garden State Parkway & Route 287, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and JFK Hospital.
Verified

2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

1 Unit Available
Bayway
713-715 POLONIA AVE
713-715 Polonia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2nd FL Unit - 2 BDRM w/ closets, 1 BDRM/office, 1 Bath, wood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Frig Included, Stove has Air Fryer Option, Granite Counters, LAUNDRY Hook Up & Large Storage in BASEMENT.

1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.

1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
37 MYRTLE ST
37 Myrtle Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 3 BEDS - 2.5 BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN - ENCLOSED DECK W/ CANOPY - BASEMENT FINISHED w/ SUMMER KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM w/ FULL BATH -- PETS ALLOWED AT OWNERS DISCRETION. Available 9/1/20

1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.

1 Unit Available
220 COLONIAL AVE
220 Colonial Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice size 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a two family house. Available 8/1. Includes 2 bdrms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath, & bonus room on lower level. Great space for an Home office. There is a separate entrance on side of house.

1 Unit Available
Garwood
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Townhouse/Duplex.

1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.

1 Unit Available
Peterstown
571 4TH AVE, APT 3
571 4th Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor, within close proximity to schools, house of worship, public transportation and all major highways. Tenant only pays 1/2 broker fee, and it can be divided in 12 months and added to the rent.

1 Unit Available
433 ROSEHILL PL
433 Rosehill Place, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newly renovated 2 BR 2nd flr. apt. Tenant pays own utilities & provides own refridge. No washing mach. allowed in the apt. Pet restriction & $100. pet security required. NTN report required

1 Unit Available
Westfield
1769 Dakota Street
1769 Dakota Street, Union County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1870 sqft
Westfield - Property Id: 276828 Newly renovated single family home near transportation shopping and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276828 Property Id 276828 (RLNE5915791)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rahway, NJ

Finding an apartment in Rahway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

