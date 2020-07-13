Apartment List
/
NJ
/
rahway
/
apartments under 1300
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:01 PM

44 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Rahway, NJ

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
Shami
402 Hamilton Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
A 1 bedroom, 1bathroom apartment is now available in Rahway's beautiful downtown district!! The home of the commuter friendly residences, this apartment is newly updated and is located on the ground floor of the building.
Results within 5 miles of Rahway
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Elmora
425 Cherry St B2Z
425 Cherry Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
425 CHERRY STREET ELIZABETH NJ - Property Id: 293314 BEAUTIFULLY FULLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED HARDWOOD NEAR TRANSPORTATION 620+ CREDIT SCORE MUST MAKE GROSS INCOME 3X THE MONTHLY RENT NO EVICTIONS CALL OR TEXT

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Elmora
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Elizabeth
1079 E Jersey St C2
1079 East Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN ELIZABETH - Property Id: 252458 --NO BROKER FEE- --ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED BESIDES ELECTRIC-- --PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $50-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN BATHROOM-- --SUNNY AND

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
433 ROSEHILL PL
433 Rosehill Place, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newly renovated 2 BR 2nd flr. apt. Tenant pays own utilities & provides own refridge. No washing mach. allowed in the apt. Pet restriction & $100. pet security required. NTN report required

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carteret
575 Roosevelt Ave
575 Roosevelt Ave, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925176)
Results within 10 miles of Rahway
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
3 Units Available
North Plainfield
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
2 Units Available
Plainfield
New Meadowbrook Village
941 E Front St H, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Meadowbrook Village apartments has a beautiful park-like setting in Plainfield, NJ.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
314 Oakwood Ave Apartments
314 Oakwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:30pm
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
12 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
361 Grant St
361 Grant Street, Perth Amboy, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Perth Amboy - Property Id: 313424 2 bedroom 1 bonus room freshly painted. kitchen redone from the floors to cabinets and counter. Please fill out the application and I do require a background check it cost $45 dollars.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20 Nassau Pl A
20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
592 sqft
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096 Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
315 West 8th St 2G - Property Id: 262071 Studio Apartment. Heat and Hot Water is included. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

July 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway

    Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters.

    • Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+0.2%), Chicago (+0.1%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,678, $1,289, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rahway 1 BedroomsRahway 2 BedroomsRahway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRahway 3 Bedrooms
    Rahway Apartments with BalconyRahway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRahway Apartments with ParkingRahway Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Rahway Dog Friendly ApartmentsRahway Pet Friendly PlacesRahway Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
    New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
    Kearny, NJSummit, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

    Apartments Near Colleges

    LIU BrooklynKean University
    New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
    Essex County College