/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Princeton Meadows, NJ with pool
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton Meadows
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton Meadows
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,420
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1301 Sayre Dr
1301 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
770 sqft
3rd floor Astor end unit model with an amazing view in Princeton Landing, a friendly community. Spacious master bedroom overlooks the courtyard. Just minutes away from Princeton and Princeton Junction Train Station.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE
12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2320 sqft
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19 HATHAWAY DR
19 Hathaway Drive, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
3106 sqft
Beautiful Five Bedroom Colonial in Princeton Ivy Estates. A Wonderful Community, Minutes from Princeton Junction Train Station and Downtown Princeton. This Lovely Home Shows True Pride of Ownership and has been Meticulously Maintained.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2209 Sayre Dr
2209 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
963 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo in prestige Princeton Landing. Sun filled and open floor plan. Large living room. Open dining room with sliding door lead to balcony. Two Spacious bedrooms. Central cooling and heating system.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2118 SAYRE DRIVE
2118 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
935 sqft
Meticulously kept and tastefully upgraded with Euro flare end-unit 1st floor 2BR, 1BA condo, facing the court-yard. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and elegant cabinetry. Upgraded bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
402 CYNTHIA COURT
402 Cynthia Court, Kingston, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1130 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1132 COUNTRY MILL DRIVE
1132 Country Mill Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1215 sqft
Desirable 3rd floor penthouse condo in Windsor Mill. This well maintained 2 bdrm, 2 full bath unit featureshardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton Meadows
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14 Pear Tree Ln
14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill Available 07/16/20 LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1908 George Road 99
1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1200 sqft
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797 ****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH******* With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
39 GALLOP LN
39 Gallop Lane, Six Mile Run, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1689 sqft
Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
18 OPAL CT
18 Opal Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Perfect rental opportunity! Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath ground floor condo in the desirable Beacon Hill. Master bed has bath & walk-in closet. Nice patio space right off the living room. Also includes Eat in kitchen and separate dining area.
Similar Pages
Princeton Meadows Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Meadows Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJBernardsville, NJ