2413 Ravens Crest Drive

Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Second bathroom with washer, dryer. Top rated Award Winning West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District. Less than 5 min walk to bus station to NYC, and the bus to go to Princeton Junction Train Station; 10 minute drive to University Medical Center at Princeton; Easy commute to NYC; ~10 min drive to Princeton Junction Train station (to go to Philly or New York City); ~10 min drive to 8A park and ride bus station to NYC. Less than 5 min drive to Indian Grocery store, Asian Supermarket, restaurants, dry cleaners, etc. 3 years old HVAC unit (installed in 2017) with 10 years parts and Labor Maintenance. Brand new water heater (installed in mid-2019). Special Assessment fees paid in full. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Amenities: Minutes walk to the Community swimming pool, Tennis courts, Volleyball court, and kids playground. FIOS ready. Tons of Parking space.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2413-ravens-crest-dr-plainsboro-township-nj-08536-usa/0989d18f-1446-4389-b03f-5b78d34837c8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841015)