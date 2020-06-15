All apartments in Princeton Meadows
Find more places like 2413 Ravens Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton Meadows, NJ
/
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2413 Ravens Crest Drive

2413 Ravens Crest Drive · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton Meadows
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ 08536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Second bathroom with washer, dryer. Top rated Award Winning West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District. Less than 5 min walk to bus station to NYC, and the bus to go to Princeton Junction Train Station; 10 minute drive to University Medical Center at Princeton; Easy commute to NYC; ~10 min drive to Princeton Junction Train station (to go to Philly or New York City); ~10 min drive to 8A park and ride bus station to NYC. Less than 5 min drive to Indian Grocery store, Asian Supermarket, restaurants, dry cleaners, etc. 3 years old HVAC unit (installed in 2017) with 10 years parts and Labor Maintenance. Brand new water heater (installed in mid-2019). Special Assessment fees paid in full. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Amenities: Minutes walk to the Community swimming pool, Tennis courts, Volleyball court, and kids playground. FIOS ready. Tons of Parking space.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2413-ravens-crest-dr-plainsboro-township-nj-08536-usa/0989d18f-1446-4389-b03f-5b78d34837c8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have any available units?
2413 Ravens Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have?
Some of 2413 Ravens Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Ravens Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Ravens Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Ravens Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton Meadows.
Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Ravens Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2413 Ravens Crest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2413 Ravens Crest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Princeton Meadows 2 BedroomsPrinceton Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Princeton Meadows 3 BedroomsPrinceton Meadows Apartments with Balcony
Princeton Meadows Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJBernardsville, NJ
Lambertville, NJBradley Gardens, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity