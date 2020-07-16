/
1 bedroom apartments
21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pompton Lakes, NJ
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
2 Units Available
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
Pompton Hills feels like a small town where everything you need is close by. Routes 280, 80, 46, 3 and 4 are all nearby. An express bus to New York City stops in front of the building and a train station is just minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Pompton Lakes
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
858 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Results within 5 miles of Pompton Lakes
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
5 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
659 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1247 A Valley Road
1247 A Valley Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Move right in! 1st floor unit, HT, Water, Sewer, Gar. included in rent. All SS appliances. Wall A/C Unit in LR. Tiled bath. Ceiling Fans in BR and LR. Lg eat in kitchen. Walk to NYC bus. Carpet will be replaced in BR.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5512 TUDOR DR
5512 Tudor Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fabulous 2nd floor Darian Model fully renovated and gorgeous! Cathedral ceilings, private deck. Walk-in closet in Master BR w/closet organizer. New W/W carpet. Pictures are from 2018. HW covered. All appliances, water & sewer included.
Results within 10 miles of Pompton Lakes
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
793 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,665
665 sqft
Not Just an Apartment, it is a Neighborhood! Quiet and peaceful, your new home is located close to parks and walking trails, yet near public transportation ready to whisk you away to New York City.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
220 Straight St 107
220 Straight Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 LINCOLN GDNS
10 Madison Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Quiet & desirable Lincoln Gardens Condo located on the 2nd floor, prof. cleaned, move-in ready, Just unpack. Parquet flooring, Newer Kit, New Counter Top, Lg Bedroom with walk-in closet & attic storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
