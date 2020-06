Amenities

Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal. Security deposit required which is 1 1/2 times the rent. Credit check and background credit required $ 40 per adult. Available now. No pets allowed