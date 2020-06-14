Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Plainsboro Center, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plainsboro Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,249
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 5 miles of Plainsboro Center
8 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.

1 Unit Available
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1549 sqft
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community.

1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.

1 Unit Available
5 BARKLEY DRIVE
5 Barkley Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4045 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous brick front Harvard Lexington model in the desirable "Estates at Princeton Junction". Will be freshly painted throughout prior to new tenant possession. This home features dramatic 2 story foyer and family room.

1 Unit Available
701 ASPEN DRIVE
701 Aspen Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
916 sqft
Renovated Grenoble model at the Aspen. This first floor end-unit features a wood burning fireplace, new hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features a full bath and walk in closet. Freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.

1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor

1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
120 S MAIN STREET
120 South Main Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1572 sqft
Lovely 3 beds, 2 baths single-family ranch home situated in the Cranbury township and close to major highways 130 and NJ Turnpike.

1 Unit Available
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
2 OAKMONT TERRACE
2 Oakmont Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor.

1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.

1 Unit Available
15 SCOTTSDALE COURT
15 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3810 sqft
This home can be delivered vacant or partially furnished. Spectacular custom home in the much sought after Shadow Oaks in Cranbury.
Results within 10 miles of Plainsboro Center
71 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.

1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.

1 Unit Available
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311
2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
2250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855 Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center.

1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.

1 Unit Available
37 SCARBOROUGH RD
37 Scarborough Rd, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
3200 sqft
Premium corner lot home in the coveted Country Club Estates! This NW facing home has 5BR, 4.5 baths, large 2 story foyer, abundant natural light & views of a waterbody with fountains. Upstairs lead to 4 spacious BR with over-sized master suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Plainsboro Center, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plainsboro Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

