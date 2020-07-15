/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
721 MADISON AVE
721 Madison Ave, Plainfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NEWLY RENOVATED TWO FAMILY HOME IN VAN WYCK BROOKS HISTORIC DISTRICT, FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. ONE BAY IN THE DETACHED GARAGE IS INCLUDED WITH THE RENTAL. HARD WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
1257-59 ARLINGTON AVE
1257-59 Arlington Avenue, Plainfield, NJ
Just renovated 4 bedroom 1/2 duplex with a full basement and a back yard for your enjoyment . Great location close to Cedar Brook Park . Pets restrictions.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
1 Unit Available
321 FOREST RD
321 Forest Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This newly renovated Cape is in THE Perfect Location, location, location. Close to Bus, NYC transportation, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Shopping & Retail. Relax in the gorgeous Backyard or Read a book in the tranquil Screened in porch.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified
$
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
25 VALLEY VIEW RD
25 Valleyview Rd, Somerset County, NJ
Move right in. Awaiting only your furniture this beautiful Home enjoys a Park like setting and a Prime location to all this thriving Community has to offer. This home is fresh & meticulously kept.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 Unit Available
Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256 New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township.
1 Unit Available
Westfield
227 PROSPECT ST
227 Prospect Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Large apt. in Victorian with over 1500 sq.ft of living in heart of Westfield. Two floors in upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms, MBR, EI kitchen, dining area, and common area with decorative frplc.
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
1 Unit Available
800 RARITAN RD
800 Raritan Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Home! EIK, liv rm, din rm. All one level. Immaculate! Completely renovated 2010. CAC, windows, new kitchen & appliances. Huge property with multi-level deck. Extra room could be 4th BR/fam rm.
1 Unit Available
Mountainside
1474 Alpine Ridge Way
1474 Alpine Ridge Way, Mountainside, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1474 Alpine Ridge Way in Mountainside. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.
1 Unit Available
10 NEW ST
10 New St, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything.
1 Unit Available
58 HARRISON DR
58 Harrison Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Great location! Splendid ranch home gleams on a beautiful and quiet cul-de-sac. Easy one story living. Walkable to highly rated Hughes elementary school. Large backyard w/ patio and deck for both privacy and outdoor activities. .Great school system.
1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.
1 Unit Available
New Providence
127 SAGAMORE DR
127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated.
1 Unit Available
Westfield
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great location mins to downtown Westfield. Cent AC, free common laundry, 1 car garage & SS apps. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..
1 Unit Available
75 REINMAN RD
75 Reinman Road, Somerset County, NJ
TOP RATED SCHOOLS, EASY COMMUTE. Character and old school charm with modern updates can be found in this custom-built home which sits atop nearly one acre of property.
1 Unit Available
Westfield
649 HILLCREST AVE
649 Hillcrest Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Lovely colonial home with updated kitchen and large family room with access to outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout house. Park like backyard. Minutes from downtown Westfield and NYC transportation House is now rented unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
New Providence
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
1 Unit Available
152 SNYDER AVE
152 Snyder Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
VACANT. This is a newer 2006 3 BR townhouse with a LOT of space. Huge master bedroom with WIC and additional closet space. Beautiful spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the family and dining room. Convenient 2-nd floor laundry room.
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.
