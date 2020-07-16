/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pitman, NJ
4 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Pitman
17 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
984 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
810 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
1 Unit Available
262 DELSEA DRIVE
262 Delsea Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2172 sqft
Great first floor unit. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large living room, basement and sunroom. Move right in!
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Pitman
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
13 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
15 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
738 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
30 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
4 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
6 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
5 Units Available
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
1 Unit Available
300 Broadway
300 Broadway, Westville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Woodbine Norse - Property Id: 303206 Discover true Westville living at Woodbine. The professional leasing staff is ready and waiting for you to visit. This community offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartment options. Stop by Woodbine today.
1 Unit Available
208 Winding Way - 1
208 Winding Way, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
Nicely updated 1BR upstairs condo in quiet Knightsbridge section of Westville/ Depford Twp, with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded wood laminate floors, fresh paint and more. There is a washer/dryer in the condo.
1 Unit Available
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1852086)
1 Unit Available
813 WINDING WAY
813 Winding Way, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
Condo living at its best! What a beautiful and well maintained 1st floor Unit! In the much sought after Knightsbridge Community of Deptford Township. Don't take my word for it come see for yourself! Gorgeous and Immaculate is an understatement.
1 Unit Available
54 CENTRE STREET E
54 East Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 CENTRE STREET E in Woodbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
26 W CENTER STREET
26 West Center Street, Clayton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1480 sqft
This conveniently located near Delsea Drive, 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is practically brand new! It has been rebuilt and rehabilitated from the ground up, including the bonus garage storage unit out back.
1 Unit Available
905 BERWYCK COURT
905 Berwyck Court, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
530 sqft
Updated first floor one bedroom, one bathroom condo in La Bonne Vie! Fully renovated three years ago with updated flooring, countertops, bathroom and freshly painted throughout. Private entrance and patio facing garden/trees.
