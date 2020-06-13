Apartment List
/
NJ
/
phillipsburg
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ

Finding an apartment in Phillipsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Phillipsburg
2 Units Available
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$970
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
52 Center Square
52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,069
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Harmony Terrace
1 Harmony Terrace, Warren County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3263 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Desirable NJ Neighborhood - Check out this beautiful five bedroom, two and a half bath Estate in Harmony with scenic river front views! First floor features a large open foyer with marble tile, a beautiful open staircase

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Easton
1 Unit Available
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
Results within 10 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.

1 of 38

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Phillipsburg, NJ

Finding an apartment in Phillipsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Phillipsburg 1 BedroomsPhillipsburg 2 BedroomsPhillipsburg 3 Bedrooms
Phillipsburg Apartments with BalconyPhillipsburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Phillipsburg Apartments with ParkingPhillipsburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PA
Doylestown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJ
Perkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PACollegeville, PAMount Arlington, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJSellersville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University