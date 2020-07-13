Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

27 Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ with parking

Verified

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
88-90 S MAIN ST
88-90 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$750
Move right in to this recently renovated apartment right in the center of town. Only a few steps to the free bridge and minutes to Easton' down town area. ALL utilities are included in this apartment, just pay your own Electric.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
College Hill
613 Pardee Street
613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1294 sqft
Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
College Hill
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
West Ward
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building. Unit 402 is a penthouse unit and features a nice bright layout on the top floor with 2 bedrooms, new windows, flooring, gas furnace and central A/C.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Wilson
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,028
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,133
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Verified

Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Wilson
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Greenwich
1219 Burrows Drive
1219 Burrows Dr, Greenwich, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2610 sqft
Ideally located, this Greenwich Chase colonial will be a great for commuters being within 5 min. of Rt 22, I-78 and a park & ride to NYC! Offering a freshly painted interior and brand new carpeting.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Wilson
2240 Ferry Street
2240 Ferry Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1537 Butler Street
1537 Butler St, Wilson, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3904 sqft
****Application Pending**** Lovely, updated 2 Bedroom & 1 Full Bathroom in Wilson Borough. Close to food, shopping, entertainment, and more. Private side entrance. Tenant pays for rent, electric, and gas. 1st mth and $2000.00 security deposit.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
14 Starlite Drive
14 Starlite Drive, Northampton County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3042 sqft
Spacious & Comfortable 4/5 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Starlite Estates on a corner lot! Elegant 2-story foyer w/ hardwood floor, 9ft. ceilings on the first floor! Formal din rm, liv rm, spacious 2-story family rm w/wall of windows & gas fireplace.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Easton
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
West Ward
835 Northampton Street
835 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2247 sqft
Well-maintained historic home located within walking distance to downtown and Easton farmers market. Recently painted throughout this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. First floor laundry, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1121 Pike Street
1121 Pike Street, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
511 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 1 Bed/1 bath Bungalow in Palmer Twp. * Stackable washer/dryer included. * Electric & gas heat. * Ceiling fan in living room & bedroom. * Just painted & new carpet in bedroom * Small shed included for each tenant.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2 Hillside Court
2 North Hillside Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1639 sqft
This end unit condominium nestled in a private gated community offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, one car garage, laundry on 2nd floor, nice deck, washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. One months rent 1.5 months security.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
321 Waterford Terrace
321 Waterford Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1337 sqft
Enjoy carefree living in this Bay Hill model, located in the Morgan Hill golf course community. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is highlighted by a gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful views.
Results within 10 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

Last updated July 13
2 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
Nazareth
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Belfast
6018 Sullivan Trail
6018 Sullivan Trail, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
This all brick updated 2 bedroom ranch home offers a large living room, large kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors on most of the first floor & a brand new bath.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Belfast
5880 Sullivan Trail
5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Phillipsburg, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Phillipsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

