3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Penns Grove, NJ
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908612)
Results within 1 mile of Penns Grove
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
265 MARKET STREET
265 Market Street, Carneys Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom single family home available for rent! This home offers plenty of space for you and your family, including a spacious family room, dedicated dining area, kitchen with range and refrigerator, and a dedicated mudroom/laundry
Results within 5 miles of Penns Grove
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Village
2214 N Tatnall St
2214 Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome - Property Id: 53507 Great home for rent ...fully furnished...close to city center. Wake up and take a walk or jog to Brandywine Park. Why drive when you can enjoy a nice walk to Rodney Square and the Market Street Mall.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 Barrett Street - 1
514 Barrett St, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1550 sqft
Hot water heating and a fireplace. Has basement garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
61 W MILL STREET
61 West Mill Street, Pedricktown, NJ
Amazing rental in Pedricktown - won't last long!
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Thorn Lane
36 Thorn Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
End Unit Townhouse - End Unit Townhouse, Freshly painted through out and new carpet. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, Kitchen, living room, Tenant is responsible to all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal. (RLNE5933530)
Results within 10 miles of Penns Grove
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
13 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
424 S Van Buren St
424 South Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Updated Townhome - Property Id: 45887 3br 1bth town home in the city for rent. Fully renovated with refinished hardwood floors and brand new carpets. Home offers a living room and separate full dining room as well as a large kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Gail Rd
10 Gail Road, Wilmington Manor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood! - Great single family 3 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood. Property has new flooring throughout and brand new carpet in bedrooms. New gas heater and hot water heater.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Ward Street
229 Ward Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Recently Remodeled 3BD/1BA - Available 5/1/18. $850/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3846000)
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Fox Lane
20 Fox Lane, Beckett, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
This delightful home located in Logan Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 972 sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage and covered front porch.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Browntown
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! ��br Text (302)332-6645 for info ��iP
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1904 N Broom St
1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176 Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckman Village
1144 Pine Lane
1144 Pine Lane, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Chester. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. All new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Easy access to major highways.
