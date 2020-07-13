/
pet friendly apartments
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
220 Straight St 107
220 Straight Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Park
26 Pennington St
26 Pennington Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apt 1 Available 06/01/20 Very spacious 5 bedroom/2 full bathroom apartment available in Paterson, NJ! Hurry, Don't wait!! Apartment is located near school on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a 2 family house. Apply TODAY at WWW.BLUEONYXMANAGEMENT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Park
33 Straight Street 1
33 Straight St, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/29/20 Spacious apartment near downtown area. - Property Id: 310603 Spacious apartment near downtown area with local transportation nearby. Newly renovated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Paterson
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Albion
34 Fenner Ave first floor
34 Fenner Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit first floor Available 08/01/20 three family house owner ocupied - Property Id: 304328 Great property located on Clifton, Residential area, Elementary school walking distance. Beutifull backyard to enjoy during summer and fall.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Fair Lawn
5-17 River Road
5-17 River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Fair Lawn home available for lease. The 1st floor features a sunny living room and dining room. Hardwood floors continue into the 2 1st level bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Kennedy Gardens Apartments
158 Kennedy Dr, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
At Kennedy Gardens you can enjoy the convenience of our central location. We are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and transportation. We are a pet friendly community (please ask for details).
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
Grandview Gardens Apartments
463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Maywood
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
