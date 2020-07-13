Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

231 Apartments for rent in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parsippany-Troy Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7 EDGEFIELD DR
7 Edgefield Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
WOW! Spacious CHC in wonderful neighborhood. 4-5 bdrms w/ 1st flr bdrm/office, family room & large great room. Neutral, hdwd flrs, large deck, 2 car garage, pretty backyard. Avail 9/1. Located in Parsippany. Morris plains mailing address.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
37 EMBURY PL
37 Embury Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 LINCOLN GDNS
10 Madison Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Quiet & desirable Lincoln Gardens Condo located on the 2nd floor, prof. cleaned, move-in ready, Just unpack. Parquet flooring, Newer Kit, New Counter Top, Lg Bedroom with walk-in closet & attic storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
189-25 LITTLETON RD
189 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
BEAUTIFUL AND CREAM PUFF ONE BEDROOM CONDO, THE BEST IN WHOLE COMPLEX. COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
72 F HUSTON TAYLOR CT
72 F. Huston Taylor Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Double story foyer, upgraded kitchen hot water baseboard heat! Hardwood floors, backed by woods, dead end street, extra parking, wood burning fireplace, full basement and first floor family room.
Results within 1 mile of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,210
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
312 HOLMES ST
312 Holmes Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 bed, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Recently completely renovated. Laundry in unit, 1 car parking. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Virtual tour available. One level living with 3 beds, 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open feel with 9 foot ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
23 FRONT ST
23 Front St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Walk to the NYC direct train from this perfectly maintained home. This side hall colonial features a large eat in kitchen, a formal dining room, a family room and a living room with a full bath on the first level.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
29 E SPRINGBROOK RD
29 Springbrook Rd E, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, HDWD FLRS IN LIVING,DINING,HALLWAY, FOYER.WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE.2 BALCONIES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS POOL TENNIS COURT, JOGGING PATH.
Results within 5 miles of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,620
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parsippany-Troy Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

