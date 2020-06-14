Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Morris Plains, NJ with garage

Morris Plains apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
308 ROTANDO WAY
308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Morris Plains

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
109 BIRCH CT
109 Birch Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely townhouse with 2 Bedrms & 3 full Baths, 1 Car Garage & large Patio. Spacious Living/Dining room. Open Kitchen w/breakfast bar & Pantry. Laundry room with side by side Washer & Dryer. One full bath & hardwood floorings on 1st level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
255 E HANOVER AVE
255 E Hanover Ave, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Totally renovated studio is waiting for you!! 2nd floor unit with separate entrance, newer kitchen and newer bath, one car detached garage. Come and see!! No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Morris Plains
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Morristown
6 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,729
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Morristown
2 Units Available
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Morristown
12 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
38 CHESTNUT ST 3
38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Morris Plains, NJ

Morris Plains apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

