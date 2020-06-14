46 Apartments for rent in Franklin Lakes, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Franklin Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Lakes

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Lakes
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4950 sqft
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Waldwick
1 Unit Available
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
4130 sqft
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Lakes
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Franklin Lakes, NJ

Franklin Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

