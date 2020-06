Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Move right in to this freshly painted, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Gated community of Panther Valley. Living room features hardwood floors. Marble tile in kitchen. Spacious backyard. Both bedrooms has walk in closets and each has additional closet spaces. Bathrooms feature new fixtures and sinks. Basement is spacious for plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer included. Enjoy all the amenities Panther Valley offers: outdoor swimming pools, hiking trails, tennis courts. Brand new high efficiency heating and air conditioning system. New carpets installed. New stainless appliances in kitchen.