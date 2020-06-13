26 Apartments for rent in Panther Valley, NJ

/
127 OLD FARM DR
127 Old Farm Drive, Panther Valley, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
792 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate first floor unit featuring an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and built in organizer. Large bathroom with granite-topped vanity.
29 DUCK HAWK CT
29 Duck Hawk Court, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Move right in to this freshly painted, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Gated community of Panther Valley. Living room features hardwood floors. Marble tile in kitchen. Spacious backyard.
59 WILD IRIS LN
59 Wild Iris Way, Panther Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..
122 WIMBLEDON SQ
122 Wimbledom Square, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
REMODELED TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS IN THE COMMUNITY. ONLY A FEW STEPS OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR IS THE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND EXTRA PARKING.
116 HIGH ST, 2nd Fl
116 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Enjoy the convenience and charm of living close to town, just a short distance to the wonderful restaurants and fun on Main St. This apartment has three bedrooms, that are spacious and bright. No Pets or Smoking on the property.
201 VAIL ST
201 Vail Street, Hackettstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
NICE SIZE ROOMS, H/W FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, DISHWASHER AND CLOSE TO TOWN, COLLEGE,BUS & TRAIN. OFF-STREET PARKING. PETS OK. LAUNDRY ON PREMISES. HEAT AND HOTWATER INCLUDED IN RENT.
205 OLD ALLAMUCHY RD
205 Old Allamuchy Rd, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Landlord pays broker fee! Updated Bathroom, Spacious Rooms & Wood floors T/O! Ideally situated near downtown Hackettstown, Train station, Medical center, M&M Mars, Centenary College and Route 80.
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
236 HARVARD DR
236 Harvard Drive, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous OAK Hill Townhome w/ Garage, Kitchen features 42" "Forevermark" Premium Cabinetry, stylish granite countertops, Stainless Steel State-of-the-Art Appliances by Samsung , Range, Refig, DW, & Microwave.
73 Hamilton Rd 3
73 Hamilton Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
73 Hamilton Road Unit 3 - Property Id: 221133 NEWLY Renovated!! 2 Bdrm 1 Full Bath Large Kitchen Living room Spacious yard Heat Included Driveway space for 2 cars Large Deck NO Dogs Allowed!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
199 MAIN ST
199 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brand New 2 bedroom apartment with large gourmet kitchen and light and bright living room.2 bedrooms with large closets and custom molding throughout! . Heat and hot water included in rent and laundry is located in building.
503 W PLANE STREET
503 Plane Street, Hackettstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
CHARMING AND QUAINT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM CENTENARY COLLEGE. THIS RENTAL IS LOCATED ABOVE THE DETACHED GARAGE ON THE WOODED PROPERTY.
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
142 W Springtown Rd
142 West Springtown Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3000 sqft
Lovely house in Western Morris County town of Long Valley - lots of trees and space. Beautiful curb appeal and well-maintained w/ 2 car garage, large deck and patio for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.
60 LAKEVIEW
60 Lakeview Drive, Warren County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
This 3 bedroom Raised Ranch located on a private road is a must see! Surprisingly spacious with seasonal lake views. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, laundry room-all on one level! Fresh paint.
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.
251 SHILOH RD
251 Shiloh Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4218 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining.
59 LAMERSON CIR
59 Lamerson Circle, Budd Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome home to to the sophistication of Morris Chase! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bainbridge model is situated within the rolling countryside of prestigious Morris County, and offers a spacious family room that opens up to a sunlit kitchen.
50 KINGSARROW RD
50 Kings Vlg, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
LARGE TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS, HEAT & HOTWATER INCLUDED.
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...
