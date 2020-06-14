/
1 bedroom apartments
401 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Palmyra
Tacony
1 Unit Available
4724 Princeton Ave - 3
4724 Princeton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
556 sqft
This apartment is in an excellent location, close to 95, two bridges and only a 15-minute ride into Center City and less than 10 minutes from Fishtown with the hottest bars and restaurants! This apartment features an open layout with a living room,
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Frankford
1 Unit Available
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
Arizona Lofts has so much to offer with our newly renovated apartment homes. Conveniently located near Aria Health Hospital with shops and supermarkets close by. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options.
Frankford
4 Units Available
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Rhawnhurst
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
716 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Bustleton
1 Unit Available
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tremont Court Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Academy Gardens
5 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Frankford
2 Units Available
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Frankford
2 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
East Kensington
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
553 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Fox Chase
4 Units Available
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
486 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
6 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
486 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Pennypack
3 Units Available
Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
460 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped eat-in kitchens, individually controlled heat, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has off-street parking, laundry facilities in each building, and on-site management.
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Fox Chase
43 Units Available
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
1 Unit Available
6326 Magnolia Ave B
6326 North Magnolia Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
KS Properties - Property Id: 151233 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151233 Property Id 151233 (RLNE5804666)
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
551 Rosalie Street
551 Rosalie Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor unit in Lawncrest Section of the Northeast! - New laminate flooring, completely modern, and SO cute! Super clean, and ready NOW. Onsite laundry in basement. You cannot top the access to shoping and public transit.
Frankford
1 Unit Available
1661 Harrison St. A5
1661 Harrison Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
Newly Renovated 1BD,1BA Apartment in The Harrison Available NOW! - Beautiful newly renovated 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment available in The Harrison Building in Frankford. Hardwood floors through the very spacious living room and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
328 PLAYA DEL SOL
328 Playa Del Sol, Ellisburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
506 sqft
Looking for ready to move in cozy home? This is it! Secured building. Great view. Tennis court. Inground Pool. Close to major highways: #38, #70, #73 #130, and only minutes from Philadelphia.
