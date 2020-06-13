Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ with garage

Ocean Gate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
611 Navesink Avenue
611 Navesink Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
New 1 bedroom apartment, living room kitchen combo. New bathroom new flooring, windows. Split system heat and a/c with electric backup. 2 parking spaces. Hookup for stack washer, dryer supplied by tenant. Shared yard.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Gate

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
141 Sherman Avenue
141 Sherman Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
1864 sqft
If you are looking for the big house to rent for your big family, this is your dream house. Located in a nice neighborhood, this house features: 6 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
24 Captains Drive
24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. The following weeks are available: July 11-August 1. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1301 Boulevard
1301 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful summer getaway in a fantastic location. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with off-street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:18pm
1 Unit Available
1866 Ensign Court
1866 Ensign Court, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bayfront yearly rental. No pets no smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Gate
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
107 Solar Drive
107 Solar Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Completely updated 3bdrm, 1 ba ranch in Midstreams with huge detached 2 car garage and nice fenced in yard.New kitchen, new SS appliances, all new ductwork, newer windows, AC and furnace.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
42 Lagoon Drive E
42 Lagoon Drive East, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous, completely updated waterfront Silverton ranch available for annual rental. Enjoy waterfront living year round!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and family room on a large lagoon lot. Two driveways with plenty of space for water toys!

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Holiday City South
1 Unit Available
2 Madera Court
2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocean Gate, NJ

Ocean Gate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

