Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

**Updated Open House Schedule: 4 - 7pm Sunday July 26th AND 4 - 7pm Monday July 27th

**Must email first to schedule appointment & pls read below carefully.



Completely BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartment inside of a two-family home

Entrance is from back of house w/ Street Parking

Extremely desirable area in east Brick bordering Mantoloking and right off the famous Princeton Ave. and next to the BAY PLUS BEACH

Fully remodeled everything is brand new PLUS a new LG Washer & Dryer will be installed in-unit

Central AC & Heat

7 minute car ride to the beach!!

100 yard walk to Winward Beach Park - INCREDIBLE sand beach on the bay that's right down the street (w/ entrance)

Winward has fresh food market + fun concerts in the summer!

In a non-flood zone (FEMA certified), sufficiently raised and away from the bay but close enough to enjoy all the benefits (right down the road)



*Sorry no dogs. Cats allowed

*Tenant or combined tenants income must be greater than $40x the rent = $74,000 annually or have a guarantor / co-signor

*12 month lease minimum

*1.5 Month Security Deposit = $2,775

*Good credit required