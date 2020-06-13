/
282 Apartments for rent in Pomona, NJ📍
Pomona
1 Unit Available
105 W White Horse Pike Pike
105 West White Horse Pike, Pomona, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful and brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bath, "STOCKTON COTTAGES".
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
Pomona
1 Unit Available
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a
1 Unit Available
720 S New Rd Road
720 South New Road, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 S New Rd Road in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.
1 Unit Available
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
1 Unit Available
41 Driftwood Ct
41 Driftwood Court, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Available for showing on Tuesday 6/09/2020 First floor Fox Chase condo. Kitchen overlooks nice sized LR featuring Wood Burning Fireplace. 12x10 Bedroom features large Walk in Closet.
1 Unit Available
25 WATERVIEW
25 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.
1 Unit Available
22 Arapaho
22 Arapaho Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Society Hill 3 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium. Very nice unit.
1 Unit Available
2747 Fire Road
2747 Fire Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Egg Harbor Township Single Family Home- Renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house. All Redone with new paint, new flooring and new appliances.
1 Unit Available
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.
1 Unit Available
301 W Church St
301 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Property is in excellent condition!! Small two br house on corner lot, with lots of sunshine! Great credit a must, income requirement, and good housekeeping.
1 Unit Available
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
