Ocean City, NJ
862 Asbury Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

862 Asbury Avenue

862 Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator. Walking distance from ACME, local boutiques, restaurants, and coffee shops this apartment is both convenient and cool year-round. Private laundry, large closets, spacious bathrooms with rain showers, beautiful quartz countertops, and quaint areal views of the historic downtown are some of the endearing amenities. Parking behind the building is free and convenient off-season, during the summer months it becomes metered. Parking passes are available for residents during the summer from the township. Private entrance in rear monitored by security cameras. Purchasing the furniture used for staging is optional.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ocean-city-nj?lid=13403809

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Asbury Avenue have any available units?
862 Asbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean City, NJ.
What amenities does 862 Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 862 Asbury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
862 Asbury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 862 Asbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean City.
Does 862 Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 862 Asbury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 862 Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Asbury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 862 Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 862 Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 862 Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Asbury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 862 Asbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 Asbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
