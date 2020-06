Amenities

Welcome to THE ASBURY Condominium Association. A TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN (3rd bedroom) YEARLY RENTAL IN OCEAN CITY RIGHT IN THE CENTER OF DOWNTOWN is now available. GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE BAY AND OCEAN CITY BRIDGE ! UNIT COMES WITH A STORAGE LOCKER AND ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT ! BUILDING HAS A BIKE ROOM, LARGE OPEN LOBBY WITH SEATING AND ELEVATOR ! WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT ! CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING !