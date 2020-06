Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two bedroom, one bathroom ranch is ready for year-round occupancy! Property features central A/C, electric heat, new roof, partially fenced yard. The enclosed porch is heated for when the weather gets cooler. Attached one-car garage for parking or use as storage space. Located in desirable Ocean Acres, this one will not last!