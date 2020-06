Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch styled home for year round rental. 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced in rear yard. Home has solar electric panels,gas heat washer,dryer,micro wave, ceiling fans and stove. Hardwood floors in LR,Kitchen and hallway. Bedrooms have carpets. Tenant must obtain Renters insurance. Credit ,criminal and eviction checks will be done. Landlord will consider small pet . Tenant to pay all utilities and water plus sewer appox. $200 per quarter. Gas heat and central air.