Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Neptune City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune City

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 Prospect Ave
516 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
516 Prospect ave - Property Id: 283556 Come check out this spacious house in a prime location in Neptune. The house was just renovated completely! New flooring, kitchen, painting. Call now or just apply via the link right here. secure.weimark.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
73 Cookman Avenue
73 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Roomy 3 bedroom 2nd and 3rd floor apartment in two family home. Located 3.5 blocks to beach, 1.5 blocks to playground, pickleball and tennis courts. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Webb Avenue
105 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Updated, nicely appointed home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, rocking chair wrap around deck, outdoor space, huge dining room, spacious bedrooms, laundry in basement, backyard space with BBQ, renovated kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
108 Clark Avenue
108 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful New Build (2016) for your ideal Ocean Grove vacation! 3 bd (2 queen & 1 king master en-suite w/balcony), 2.5 bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
301 State Route 35
301 New Jersey Highway 35, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
*** RESIDENTIAL ~ OR ~ COMMERCIAL l*** Immediate Occupancy ~ Annual or Longterm RENTAL ~ UPDATED RANCH ~ Freshly Painted & Offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, New Kitchen ~ Appliances, Cabinetry + Granite! New Floors, Beautiful Coffered Ceiling in Spacious

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
337 Norwood Avenue
337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1200 sqft
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY.
Results within 5 miles of Neptune City
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Neptune City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Neptune City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

