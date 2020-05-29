All apartments in Mystic Island
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:30 PM

232 LEXINGTON DRIVE

232 Lexington Drive · (609) 709-5417
Location

232 Lexington Drive, Mystic Island, NJ 08087

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
55 year of age plus community , lovely Mystic Shores year round rental. Open floor plan, breakfast area, 2 spacious bedrooms, laundry area , porch and storage area inside porch, end unit with personal driveway. Freshly painted too! Come enjoy clubhouse with kitchen, ballroom, craft room, gym, library and billiards room. Enjoy the pool , boccie and shuffleboard or the many activities this fine community has to offer. Tenant to pay all utilities including Assoc fee and $157 per quarter water and sewer. All applicants must provide current proof of income, complete and sign NJAR rental application and mysmartmoves.com at applicant expense of $45 per person residing in premises which will provide landlord with current credit report, criminal backround and eviction notice report. Landlord to make decision on applicant not real estate agent. One and one half month rent and first month due in money order or bank check at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
232 LEXINGTON DRIVE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
232 LEXINGTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mystic Island.
Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 LEXINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
