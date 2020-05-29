232 LEXINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

55 year of age plus community , lovely Mystic Shores year round rental. Open floor plan, breakfast area, 2 spacious bedrooms, laundry area , porch and storage area inside porch, end unit with personal driveway. Freshly painted too! Come enjoy clubhouse with kitchen, ballroom, craft room, gym, library and billiards room. Enjoy the pool , boccie and shuffleboard or the many activities this fine community has to offer. Tenant to pay all utilities including Assoc fee and $157 per quarter water and sewer. All applicants must provide current proof of income, complete and sign NJAR rental application and mysmartmoves.com at applicant expense of $45 per person residing in premises which will provide landlord with current credit report, criminal backround and eviction notice report. Landlord to make decision on applicant not real estate agent. One and one half month rent and first month due in money order or bank check at the time of lease signing.