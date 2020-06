Amenities

garage bbq/grill

This very well maintained twin lies in desirable Moorestown within walking distance of Main Street. There you will find many great places to eat, shop and relax. Notably clean basement, attic and garage provide ample space for storage. Spacious back yard behind garage also features concrete landing for BBQ and seating. This house also boasts newer hardware, french drain, pumps and steps in the back. Simply a must see if you're looking for easy living in the heart of Moorestown.