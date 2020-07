Amenities

WINTER RENTAL ONLY BEACH BLOCK with OCEAN VIEWS. 2 bedrooms. Furnished. New kitchen with Granite Countertops. Open concept living room / dining room / kitchen. Fully furnished including dishes, linens, pots & pans, etc. King Bedroom has Ocean Views from large window. 2nd bedroom has Full Size bed. 3 Flat Screen TVs. New Washer / Dryer in unit. Bathroom with Tile Tub/shower combo. Front Deck also has Ocean views. Unit also has small back deck. Large fenced in rear yard (shared). Outside Shower. Parking for 2 cars. Pet considered. Winter rental - Sept 2020 to May 2021. First floor unit also avail for Winter rental. Showings Saturday during weekly rental changeovers. Appointment needed.