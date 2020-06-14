/
1 bedroom apartments
385 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merchantville, NJ
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
210 E MAPLE AVENUE
210 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
559 sqft
Adorable first floor condo in Historic Merchantville within walking distance to Downtown shopping & dining. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted.
6326 Magnolia Ave B
6326 North Magnolia Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
KS Properties - Property Id: 151233 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151233 Property Id 151233 (RLNE5804666)
5448 ROYAL AVENUE
5448 Royal Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$990
2024 sqft
This is a must see second floor apartment located in a quaint and quiet area on the borderline of Cherry Hill. This fully renovated property also offers a open floor plan with plenty of living space.
2254 LEXINGTON AVE
2254 Lexington Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Great one bed, one bath apartment! Must see! Schedule a tour today with your choice of Realtor. This apartment is being handled through Long & Foster Property Management. All applicants must apply online at the Long & Foster site.
6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE
6034 Woodruff Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
1224 sqft
A cozy one-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of a Duplex is available now. Your new home has a living room and bedroom, both with new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, and one bath.
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
607 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
Arizona Lofts has so much to offer with our newly renovated apartment homes. Conveniently located near Aria Health Hospital with shops and supermarkets close by. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options.
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1300 sqft
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
486 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)
