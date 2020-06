Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch near 5 points in Mercerville. This well kept home includes Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Stainless appliances, Laminate flooring and Breakfast area. The home has Hardwood floors thruout and an Updated full bathroom. The 3 Season Room provides access to the Paver Patio and fully fenced back yard. Includes updated HVAC, Full basement with Laundry and 2 car off street parking. No Pets - No Smoking.